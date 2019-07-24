We're carrying the Robert Mueller hearing live on the radio this morning. We will post the KBUU Newswire early. This is KBUU News - Day 257 - the Wednesday Headlines:
  • = Stay and defend … or evacuate. The city will help you decide … in six weeks.
  • = Alex Villanueva approved adding a logo to the east L A sheriff’s station … with racist overtones.
  • = Metro plans to add toll lanes to the 405 … which will add spillover commuter traffic to P C H.
  • = And it’s Anchors Away at Legacy Park … tomorrow.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

