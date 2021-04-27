KBUU NEWS POSTED 11:30 AM TUE APR 27
Malibu's city manager is leaving Friday .... and a new mayor was selected by the city council last night. Paul Grisanti is the mayor ... and Bruce Silverstein finally got his coveted mayor pro tem appointment. If politics is a sausage factory ... there was blood being mopped up from the floor Monday night.
DETAILS: Text: https://www.radiomalibu.net/feldman-out-by-close-of-business-friday-silverstein-appointed-mayor-in-waiting/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.