= The crisis worsens. Hospitals are overflowing.
= One in 17 people in LA County are infected … the worst in the world.
= The city apologies for screwing up … and telling more than a thousand homeowners that they were violating clean water laws with their septic systems.
= Santa Monica Malibu school board members fire back at their fellow member ...who won't leave.
= Short term vacation rentals continue in Malibu … despite an order ending tourism.
= And a vacation rental at Malibu Colony goes horribly wrong ... a six-figure lawsuit alleges the luxury villa had only basic cable.
We're all news all morning ... simply tune 99.1 FM or click the box and follow the links to stream: www.radiomalibu.net
KBUU News is broadcast on the radio 6 times every weekday, on 99.1FM in western Malibu, and streaming everywhere at www.radiomalibu.net : At 7:15 and 7:45, 8:15 and 8:45, 9:15 and 12 noon.
Major news stories are posted later in the day at the KBUU Newswire, the Malibu Times website, and on Facebook and Nextdoor.
