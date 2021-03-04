KBUU RADIO NEWS THU MAR 4
Malibu residents may finally get a peek behind closed doors on personnel matters ... at the city council next Monday.  That's when the Bruce Silverstein allegations ... of insider dealing or other corruption at city hall ... are on the agenda ... this time for a discussion in public. The city council will discuss and vote on hiring an outside law firm to looking into the affidavit ... collected by Silverstein from former city council member Jefferson Wagner. Also ... the city council will discuss hiring a lawyer to investigate Silverstein ... to investigate what the city manager Reva Feldman says is the harassment of her by Silverstein ... as alleged in her offer to resign. Details: click below.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/silverstein-demand-for.../

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.