= Topanga Cyn has reopened ... after a big landslide as the storm moved thru at 6.
= Thunder and lighting overnight … Malibu could get an inch of rain altogether.
= A chance for waterspouts to form off the coast … keep an eye out.
= Free COVID tests resume tomorrow ... drive thru … at Malibu City Hall.
= A nurses strike at two hospitals just over the hill is averted.
= The sheriff loses in court … and has to obey civilian oversight.
= Malibu loses a journalist extraordinaire … Malibu Surfside News reporter Bill Koeneker.
