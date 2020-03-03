This is KBUU News - Day 480 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally ordered the destruction of evidence.
- = The LA Times reports that the sheriff told deputies to remove photos of the Kobe Bryant deaths scene from their cameras
- = Zuma Beach may become a parking place for homeless persons.
- = Pepperdine is evacuating its students from Europe over Covid-19 fears.
- = And Nobu has a plan to cure traffic jams on PCH … but banning left turns way may just cause right turn jams the other.
——
——
The Los Angeles Times has further details about what can only be described as shocking misconduct by sheriff’s deputies at the Malibu-Lost Hills sheriff’s station … and of a clumsy cover-up attempt by the sheriff himself. And the embattled sheriff will be holding a community listening meeting from 6 to 8 tonight at the Calabasas City Hall … despite the wrong address being pushed out by the department.
——
Zuma Beach is being considered as a safe overnight parking place for homeless residents. Los Angeles County and the city are in talks to allow homeless persons to arrive after dark … and clear out in the morning … from a parking area with security guards.
——
Several hundred Pepperdine University students studying in Germany and Switzerland are being evacuated back to the USA … but are being banned from the Pepperdine Malibu campus. That raises the question … if “under an abundance of caution” they are being kept off the campus … why are they safe to live amongst the general population??? The answer is … they are no danger.
——
The owners of Nobu are proposing to ban left turns from P C H into their parking lot. That would send patrons heading from L-A to the restaurants down P C H to make a U-turn somewhere. Where? City staff doesn’t know.
——
The owners of the trailer park at Paradise Cove they have learned the hard way you have to have a city permit to build a project. And not far away … the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue is also proposing a major project.
——
Details … click below.
