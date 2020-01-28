This is KBUU News - Day 445 - the Tuesday Headlines:
- = Las Virgenes Road is open … but Kobe Bryant Hill is now a tourist destination.
- = The NTSB is asking anyone with pictures of the mountain weather Sunday to email them in.
- = Locking lids are on the way to garbage cans behind Malibu businesses … very expensive.
- = The M R C A is bypassing Malibu city government … and residents concerns … on its beach access plan.
- = And a ray of light … in Malibu West.
——
https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-445-tues-jan-28/
——
A high wind advisory for the Malibu mountains.
North winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph today … with gusts to 55 mph possibloe at times and in places.
——
Las Virgenes Road is open today … the emergency vehicles have left. Meanwhile … tour buses have added Calabasas to their routes. The latest Malibu angle on the Kobe Bryant tragedy: https://www.radiomalibu.net/las-virgenes-opens-but-kobe-bryant-hill-joins-walk-of-fame-as-tourist-attraction/
——
No … there are no bears in Malibu. The problem is rats. And Malibu is going to require businesses to put locking lids on their outdoor garbage bins … or maybe even use bear-proof containers. It will be expensive. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-has-had-it-with-dirty-bins-malibu-businesses-will-pay-to-clean-up-rat-buffets/
——
The M R C A … the Mountain Recreation Conservation Authority … has just served notice.
It plans to bypass the City of Malibu entirely on its plans to open 7 new beach accessways … and improve 10 existing pathways to the beach.
That was the message delivered last night to the Malibu city council.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/mrca-to-city-beach-access-deal-with-it/
——
——
In Sacramento …. Senate Bill 50 is headed to the Senate floor.
SB 50 is the controversial state override of local zoning rules … designed to dramatically increase housing density.
Advocates say California cannot afford to have single family dwellings as the backbone of its housing stock … as the state is in the midst of a dramatic housing shortage.
Local state Senator Henry Stern says bold action is needed … but not irresponsible action.
Stern says too many recent state laws fail to recognize fire risk … including the new ADU laws that allow auxiliary dwelling units in places like Malibu.
By creating a low bar for building in very high-fire severity zones – and by creating no bar at all for building in high-fire severity zones – SB 50, while well intended, poses a major public safety risk.
——
And we told you earlier about a proposed law that would make Southern California Edison reimburse customers for losses we incur during intentional power shut-offs.
Yesterday … the bill cleared the Senate floor.
Senators voted overwhelmingly in favor of advancing the bill.
Senate Bill 378 would also require the state to impose fines on power companies when they black out parts of the state…. to reduce their liability for starting fires.
California law requires power companies to deliver safe and reliable electricity.
But the California Public Utilities Commission has driven a truck-sized loophole into that law … by allowing power companies to turn off the lights whenever it gets windy … and their rickety power systems get unstable.
Senate Bill 378 now heads to the Assembly for consideration.
——
Finally today .. a celebration on Paseo Canyon in Malibu West.
The first certificates of occupancy are being handed out … to homeowners who lost everything in the Woolsey Fire. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/first-certificates-of-occupancy-go-out-to-fire-rebuilds/
——
——
——
——
