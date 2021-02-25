KBUU RADIO THU FEB 25
More bitter politics at Malibu City Hall last night.
Councilman Bruce Silverstein again demanded that city manager Reva Feldman be given 10 days to clean out her desk.
Earlier .. the city council had its fourth secret session to review Feldman's job performance and continued employment
