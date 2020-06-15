= The U-S Supreme Court rules this morning … that you cannot fire a person because they are gay.
= A motor home burns to the frame in Malibu Canyon … no brush fire.
= Malibu schools will reopen in August … but what this will look like … we won’t know for a while.
= The number of teachers being laid off due to budget problems has shrunk to 6.
= The Planning Commission will probably reject a proposed fire rebuild project tonight … because it is too big.
= And local cities will meet tomorrow to decide what to do about a sheriff who rejects civilian oversight and control.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
On the radio ... FM 99.1
On the internet ... www.radiomalibu.net
On your smart speakers ... PLAY KBUU LP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.