= City Council wants letter of support for deputies, but no mention of civilians shot.
= Malibu stands alone … the only westside city to refuse to back the county’s mask order with fines for those who refuse.
= The short term rental ordinances lurch along … just a few changes.
= Turns out those rolling blackouts were caused by PG and E’s failures at a natural gas plant.
= And the wait for speed bumps on Point Dume may be ending … on at least two streets.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

