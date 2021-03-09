Uhring Fights Other 3 Councilmen As They Approve Probe Of Silverstein's Alleged Harassment
-
- Updated
- 0
KBUU RADIO NEWS TUES MARCH 9
Allegations that city councilman Bruce Silverstein harassed the city manager... to the point of her offering to resign ... and hit the city with a damages lawsuit ... will be investigated by an outside law firm. The vote last night came over the strenuous objections of Silverstein's political ally ... fellow city council member Steve Uhring.
DETAILS CLICK BELOW, THEN SCROLL DOWN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Fire Department Saved Two Dogs During Civic Center Fire
- What the Duck!
- Investigations Into Feldman Harassment Claims, Wagner Affidavit Move Forward
- Malibu Residents Asked To Zoom Into County Meeting To Demand A Separate Malibu School District
- Planetary Themes for the Month of March
- Uhring Fights Other 3 Councilmen As They Approve Probe Of Silverstein's Alleged Harassment
- Water District Launches Rain Barrel Home Delivery Program
- FM 99.1 KBUU Malibu News Headlines for Tuesday March 9th
Most Popular
Articles
- Blog: A Rough Night
- Air Force Flew Stealthy Nighthawks Over California Coast in February
- Pepperdine Employees Turned Away at Simi Valley Vaccine Clinic
- Fashion Designer and Malibu Retail Icon Fred Segal Dies
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: Malibu Condos Near Record Year for Sales Volume
- Reviews & More: Good Ingredients
- From Politics To Picnics
- A Ray of Hope
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report Feb. 10-20
- Planetary Themes for the Month of March
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter: Blame Where Blame Is Due (2)
- Malibu Seen: We Built This City on Rock and Roll (1)
- Homeless Man Allegedly Attacks Woman at Malibu Gas Station (1)
- Rising From the Ashes — the Bates Family (1)
- SMMUSD Anticipating 2021-22 School Year Will Be in-Person (1)
- Photo: Osprey Can You See (1)
- Air Force Flew Stealthy Nighthawks Over California Coast in February (1)
- Photo: One New COVID Death (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.