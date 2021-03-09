KBUU RADIO NEWS TUES MARCH 9
Allegations that city councilman Bruce Silverstein harassed the city manager...  to the point of her offering to resign ... and hit the city with a damages lawsuit ... will be investigated by an outside law firm. The vote last night came over the strenuous objections of Silverstein's political ally ... fellow city council member Steve Uhring.
DETAILS CLICK BELOW, THEN SCROLL DOWN
https://www.radiomalibu.net/uhring-fights-other-3-councilmen-as-the-approve-probe-of-silversteins-alleged-harassment/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.