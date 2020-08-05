From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... the Wednesday Headlines:
= The state says some elementary schools can bring in kids … but L A County says not here by a long shot.
= The COVID count may be underreported … the computer spreadsheets are stuck.
= Secret gangs in the L A sheriff’s office … aggressive deputies costing Malibu taxpayers.
= Santa Monica might double the sales tax on luxury houses … Malibu doesn’t have that.
= As a ninth Malibu resident pulls papers to run for city council … four have turned their petitions in.
= The Malibu Lagoon has breached … Mo recommends “stay out of the water for a couple of days.”
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
