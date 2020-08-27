= The death toll is now two … two teenaged boys killed when their car went off Stunt Road.
= L A County says ignore the White House … get tested for COVID if you have been exposed to someone with the disease.
= California will have capacity soon for a quarter million Coronavirus tests a day.
= LA county sheriff’s deputies act like they are above the law by not wearing masks … quotes an LA Times report.
= And the sheriff’s supporters have harassed a female county official so much that taxpayers are going to have to pay her $1.5 million ... plus pay security guards at her house.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.