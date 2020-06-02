https://www.radiomalibu.net/mowing-dangerous-weeds-or-decimating-esha-city-says-old-lcp-map-does-not-prohibit-fire-clearance/
Mowing Dangerous Weeds Or Decimating ESHA? City Says Outdated LCP Map Does Not Prohibit Fire Clearance
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Deputies And Police Stayed In SM Command Post Too Long, Angry Residents Say - Villanueva Was In Charge In SM
- Mowing Dangerous Weeds Or Decimating ESHA? City Says Outdated LCP Map Does Not Prohibit Fire Clearance
- Midday Monday update from FM 99.1 KBUU -UPDATED 2:14 with 7 new cases, with curfew now extended to Malibu and all of LA County
- George Floyd Protestors Stand Vigil On PCH Without Incident
- Malibu Has Fairly Quiet Night With Massive Deputy Presence Available
- Question: Why Did Santa Monica Police Abandon 4th Street For 8 Hours?
- From FM 99.1 KBUU - the 5:30 am Monday morning headlines
- Updated: Countywide Curfew Issued for Second Night
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Countywide Curfew Issued for Second Night
- Trails and Beaches Reopen With Restrictions in Place
- Malibu Mayor Talks Trash on Litterers
- Barbers, Bars and Beaches: Where is Malibu Along the Road to Reopening?
- Hundreds of Malibu Families in Need Amid Pandemic
- Trails Are Open, Beware of Rattlesnakes
- Obituary: Michael Joseph Piuze
- Time to Prepare for Fire Season 2020
- Opportunities Abound for Virtual Learning this Summer
- Surfing Dog Haole, Who Worked with Local Nonprofit, Dies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.