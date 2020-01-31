https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-fri-jan-31-coastal-says-malibu-cancelled-the-ghost-bus-without-its-ok-pch-evac-plan-will-not-work-commissioner-says-marketing-for-giant-mall-starts/
This is KBUU News - Day 448 - the Friday Headlines:
- = The Coastal Commission is upset that the ghost bus to Point Dume has disappeared.
- = Staff wants to know why the City of Malibu is violating a 20 year old court order over parking.
- = The city’s evacuation plan for Pacific Coast Highway will never work … one official says.
- = And get this … the city government has appealed a decision by the Panning Commission … to the City council.
- = The marketing effort begins for a 70 thousand foot mall in downtown Malibu.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
The California Coastal Commission says Malibu had no right to discontinue operation of a shuttle bus on Point Dume … and does not have the right to install a parking barrier to close the small parking lot at the tip of the point at sunset.
And so … a battle that began 23 years ago has reignited. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/epic-battle-over-pt-dume-parking-reignites-coastal-says-wheres-the-bus/
Sometimes government works … and sometimes it will leave an objective viewer just shaking ones head. At issue is the reconstruction of Civic Center Way … between Webb Way and Malibu Canyon Road. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/city-to-hear-city-appeal-of-a-city-decision-planning-commission-made-changes-in-civ-center-way-plan/
Malibu has a great new evacuation plan … but it’s just not going to work. That’s the assessment from one Malibu public works commissioner. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/pch-evacuation-plan-has-major-problems-pub-safety-commissioner-says/
Marketing efforts have begun for the second shopping center in Malibu to be built in 40 years. Malibu La Paz Ranch starts construction soon next to the Malibu Library. This, even as malls are closing… only two new malls have opened in the past 12 months in all of California. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/new-malibu-mall-starts-marketing-itself-to-the-trade-70-thousand-feet-of-retail-space-intended-to-serve-malibu-residents/
Also February tenth… the Malibu city council will again consider the demand that it switch to voting by district … instead of citywide.
A pair of lawyers … one of them living in Malibu … are threatening an expensive lawsuit to force the issue.
The lawyers have been going to cities up and down the state … demanding that the California Voting Rights Act force a change to voting by district.
The lawyers … not incidentally … get paid for their trouble by each city .. under state law.
Many Malibu residents have called it a shakedown to solve a problem that does bot exist.
The minority population in Malibu would supposedly gain a better chance to elect a minority city council member under district voting.
But the percentage of minority voters in Malibu is believed to be less than 5 percent.
And they are not concentrated in any one part of the city.
And voting by district would meant that every voter would only have one vote for city council … instead of five.
The matter is back on the city council agenda … for scheduling a public hearing … a week from Monday.
Weather for the Malibu ….
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible on the mountaintops.
Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour this afternoon on the coastline.
Highs (((( 73 )))) beaches … (((( 79 )))) mountains and canyons.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 5:20 )))).
After that … ((( diminishing winds )))) tonight … low (((( 60 )))) beaches … (((( 48 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
