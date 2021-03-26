= A vaccine glut ... says the Washington Post ... vaccines for everyone ... says the governor.
= Malibu school desks are going to be moved closer together ... much more classroom like.
= Plans are shifting ... schools may be returning to normal much faster than most had guessed.
= Summertime power shortages may be solved with backyard generators.
= And if you're sick of the Cuthbert Circuit blackouts ... you can complain at a state hearing on Zoom on Monday.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ... Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON to www.kbu2.net .
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.