This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU ... the Thursday News
= About a hundred protests in Malibu yesterday … but a thousand protestors turned out in Calabasas.
= No disruption .. no violence … no invasions … and no overreaction from deputies.
= The sheriff ignores the wishes of Malibu officials …. and appoints a captain in charge of Malibu that the city has already rejected.
= Pepperdine sued for bait and switch.
= A loan fund … interest free … for Malibu small businesses and contractors hit by the economic tidal wave.
= And some good news in the local mountains … three new cubs … and the daddy is from Simi Valley.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from www.radiomalibu.net …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

