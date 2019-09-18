https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-313-wed-sept-18/
This is KBUU News - Day 313 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = The sheriff goes back on his word.
- = Alex Villanueva shocks friends of Mitrice Richardson … says he won’t reopen the 10 year old case after all.
- = Southern Claifornia Edison is confronted at a state hearing.
- = The utility won’’t share it’s data on when and why it will turn the power off.
- = And it is violating state rules … by failing to disclose why its equipment caused the Woolsey Fire.
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not reopen the 10-year old case of Mitrice Richardson. A news conference that was called yesterday … to announce a reopening of the case … went spectacularly off the rails. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sheriff-backtracks/
Southern California Edison was confronted yesterday … over its policies about cutting off electricity in wind storms. The utility basically agreed it refuses to share safety information about recent disastrous pole collapses… or its formula for determining whether to turn off the power in windstorms. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-accused-of-breaking-rules/
A mansion on the bluffs … across the PCH from the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue .. has just sold for nearly 23 and a half million dollars.
The mansion had been owned by James and Eleanor Randall … who made their fortune making rivets for the aerospace industry.
It is the fifth home sale of $20 million or more in Malibu this year.
The L A Times reports that the 1.7-acre estate includes two guest houses … a billiards room, a theater, six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
And a lighted tennis court.
If that’s correct … the tennis court lights would apparently violate city ordinances.
This reminder from Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School..
It’s Spirit Day … and that means today there will be food trucks on campus at lunch for both middle and high school lunch.
Parents should send cash with your kid if they would like to purchase something.
The cafeteria will be open as well serving the regular lunch items on meal tickets.
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Today and tomorrow will be cloudy and cool … but no rain. )))) … highs (((( 72 )))) beaches … (((( 86 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 6:56 )))).
After that … ((( cloudy )))) tonight … low (((( 64 )))) beaches … (((( 59 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( still cloudy … no sun til Friday. )))).
In the ocean … 70 at Trancas … 72 at Surfrider.
((((( High tide is at 12:03 this afternoon … at six feet.
Low tide is at 6:49 tonight. ))))
