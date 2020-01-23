This is KBUU News - Day 440 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = Ventura County firefighters defend their role in the early stages of the Woolsey Fire.
- = They say Woolsey would have gone out of control even if Ventura wasn't tied up fighting another fire.
- = Santa Monica officials say it's racist to say Latino voters favorite Latino candidates.
- = Gunfire yesterday near Malibou Lake.
- = And if you think natural gas is clean fuel … turns out it’s not.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/this-is-kbuu-news-day-440-the-wednesday-headlines-ventura-county-fire-defends-its-woolsey-defense/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.