= Santa Monica schools using tax money to campaign against Malibu ... Malibu is livid.
= Tonight's city council meeting will plot strategy for Saturday's hearing in school district divorce court.
= The Coastal Commission is likely to slap down a Malibu homeowners group today.
= California will spend a half billion dollars on fire threat reduction this year ... and Malibu is singled out as a target.
= The city inoculates several hundred people yesterday ... no J and J vaccine was used.
= A billboard queen and a former porn star join a Malibu woman in the governor's race.
