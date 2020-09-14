Two Deputies Ambushed But Survive Vicious Unprovoked Attack, Sheriff Issues False Report on Reporter Arrest

Two sheriff’s deputies ambushed in Compton are out of surgery … and have stable life signs.
And an intensive manhunt continues for the gunman who ambushed them … and shot them both in the head.
But a KPCC reporter arrested for covering the story is arrested on a trumped-up charge.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/two-deputies-ambushed-but-survive-vicious-unprovoked-attack-sheriff-issues-false-report-on-reporter-arrest/

