= 100 cases of COVID-19 now in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains.
= The governor is planning more restrictions to be announced today.
= The L A sheriff issues a third position of 4th of July beach closures.
= He says Malibu beaches will be closed … sort of.
= A cluster of COVID-19 strikes a housing area for farmworkers … up in Oxnard.
= Most Malibu beaches get straight As … from Heal The Bay this year.
= But one local beach gets listed on the 10 worst ranking of “Beach Bummers.”
Hold on - Malibu may not have to split the city into voting districts after all. Santa Monica appears to have just won an Appeal Court decision against lawyers who claim citywide voting districts are discriminatory. It's a preliminary decision, however. Details on the KBUU News this morning.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
