Malibu's Only Local Daily News headlines for Tuesday - Feldman Ousted
- 9:30am to 2pm NOW STREAMING on KBU2
-
- Updated
- 0
= Twin victories for Bruce Silverstein .... Reva Feldman out ... and Silverstein is selected mayor pro tem.
= The city manager will get 300 thousand dollars in severance pay ... with half of that being paid by the city's insurance carrier.
= Paul Grisanti is the new mayor.
= A Malibu woman who called 911 on a suspicious man may have averted a mass shooting.
= The two deputies who safely arrested the man at Ziuma Beach are honored by ther city.
= Walk-up vaccine appointments are available on the Westside and in the Valley today ... and you can pick which vaccine you get.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News is on from 7-9:30 am on KBUU FM 99.1 and streaming at radiomalibu.net .
9:30am to 2pm NOW STREAMING on KBU2. Click here: s7.viastreaming.net/6500
9:30am to 2pm in your car on KBU2: go to FM 99.1 HD2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Grisanti Is Now Mayor, Silverstein Elected Pro Tem
- LA County Qualifies For ‘Yellow Tier’ Reopening
- City Manager Reva Feldman Announces Imminent Departure
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Feldman Out By Close Of Business Friday, Silverstein Appointed Mayor-In-Waiting
- Malibu's Only Local Daily News headlines for Tuesday - Feldman Ousted
- Blog: Is There a God
- City Manager Reva Feldman to Depart Malibu May 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Outlook Grim For Sycamore Park Neighborhood Guard Gate
- Photos: Girls’ Tennis Back on Court
- City Manager Reva Feldman to Depart Malibu May 1
- Protecting Native Wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains
- Malibu Seen: The Sound of Music Returns at Last
- Break-In, Minor Theft Reported At BGCM During Spring Break
- Emily Shane Foundation Hosts Virtual Silent Auction and Fundraiser
- Malibu Bluffs Park Gets a Workout Station
- Second Home Start-up Pacaso Moves Into Malibu
- Pepperdine COVID Outbreak Grows By 15 Cases
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 3
-
May 3
-
May 3
-
May 3
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 5
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.