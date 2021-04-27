CONTINUOUS NEWS NOW STREAMING ALL DAY ON KBU2

Malibu's Only Local Daily News headlines for Tuesday - Feldman Ousted

= Twin victories for Bruce Silverstein .... Reva Feldman out ... and Silverstein is selected mayor pro tem.
= The city manager will get 300 thousand dollars in severance pay ... with half of that being paid by the city's insurance carrier.
= Paul Grisanti is the new mayor.
= A Malibu woman who called 911 on a suspicious man may have averted a mass shooting.
= The two deputies who safely arrested the man at Ziuma Beach are honored by ther city.
= Walk-up vaccine appointments are available on the Westside and in the Valley today ... and you can pick which vaccine you get.
