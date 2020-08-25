= Malibu will draw up an ordinance to further restrict cell towers.
= Speed humps for Malibu are again demanded … by residents and the city council.
= The planning commission again gets slapped down by their bosses at the city council over neighborhood character.
= Some heavily polluting coastal power plants near us may get a new lease on life.
= The heat wave is broken … pretty much. Cool and cloudy mornings all weekend.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
