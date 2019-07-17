Motorcycle down on the 101 eastbound at Parkway Calabasas, plus slow traffic heading into Malibu on PCH. Unusual traffic at 7:15 am.
It's going to be 10º cooler today in the Malibu mountains ... and maybe cloudy all day at the beach.
This is KBUU News - the headlines:
  • = Now we know why sheriff deputies were so sure that a body found near Malibu Canyon was victim of a violent L A gang.
  • = Malibu lifeguards to get honored for organizing the neighbors to save Paradise Cove during the fire.
  • = Coastal Commission wins a big one … a temporary seawall protecting a house has to be torn down.
  • = Santa Monica will increase the number of scooters on its sidewalks … but one company is getting its fleet cut as punishment.
