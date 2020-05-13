https://www.radiomalibu.net/paradise-cove-bypassed-planning-dept-to-meet-state-deadlines-says-it-kept-city-informed-patently-false-says-cityand-city-calls-that-claim/
Paradise Cove Bypassed Planning Dept To Meet State Deadlines, Says It Kept City Informed - City Calls That Claim 'Patently False'
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Paradise Cove Bypassed Planning Dept To Meet State Deadlines, Says It Kept City Informed - City Calls That Claim 'Patently False'
- School Spending Under Fire As Layoffs Loom
- Trails and Beaches Reopen With Restrictions in Place
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News The Wednesday Headlines:
- Retired U-S Congressman Pleads To City For Help - 'Treat Me Like The Malibuite I Am
- Beaches Likely To Reopen Wed - Malibu Worries About PCH Crossings
- Council Junks County Plan To Park Homeless RVs At Zuma Beach - But Where To Park Them?
- FM 99.1 KBUU Tuesday Headlines
Most Popular
Articles
- Some Trails Reopen in LA County: What You Should Know
- 18 Months After Woolsey Fire, 2 Homes Built
- Trails and Beaches Reopen With Restrictions in Place
- Updated: State, County Government Begin Roadmap for Reopening
- A Touch of Levity
- From the Publisher: Houston, the Eagle Has Landed
- Malibu's Homeless Receive Service, Still Waiting for Housing
- Malibu Poet Laureate Remembered: 'She Left a Trail of Light, and That Light Is Inextinguishable'
- Updated: As Ventura Beaches Reopen, Malibu Still Locked Up Tight
- Malibu History: Geranium Field of Dreams
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.