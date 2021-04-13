= The city vaccination clinic rolls on despite the pause in J and J vaccines.
= Four homeless people in Malibu dead in four weeks.
= At least two of them possibly suicidal ... the other two made bad decisions on the highway late at night.
= Innocent drivers ... horrific crashes .... a whole new component to the issue of homelessness in Malibu.
= The city will crack down on wireless antennas ... but may run afoul of federal regulations.
= One city council member says high capacity Internet is not needed in rural Malibu.
= Malibu blows past Santa Monica's deadline to cancel the Saturday school district divorce hearing.
= L A County is in the Orange Tier ... the Malibu Public Library is reopening..
This news and more ... on Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is NOW on FM 99.1 HD2 and COMING SOON to www.kbu2.net from 10-2.
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu,net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
