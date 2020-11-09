- = MALIBU GOES ALMOST 70 PERCENT FOR THE BIDEN HARRIS TICKET.
- = The Trump Train makes one more circuit around Malibu …
- = Malibu politics about to get very very interesting.
- = Sirens to warn of impending fires? The city council will hear that idea tonight.
- = Santa Monica school board members trample the open meetings law … as they circle the wagons to defend their school superintendent.
- = The Navy plans to station 20 jet planes … robot jet planes … at Point Mugu.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
