- = State data about Coronavirus is all screwed up … but it appears there are two more cases in Malibu.
- = The number of cases in nearby Ventura County is up 700 percent since they began reopening.
- = The Malibu Foundation is stepping up to save teacher assistant jobs and science programs for Webster and Malibu elementary school kids.
- = Property taxes will be going down a skosh … the school district is refinancing at an interest rate of point three percent.
- = And three story buildings will be going up on Kanan Road … at the gateway to Malibu.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
