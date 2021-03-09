= One city councilman gets his mic clipped ... as a decision is made to investigate harassment charges against Bruce Silverstein.
= Steve Uhring argues that the Silverstein investigation is really is a campaign to recall Silverstein from office.
= The fire last weekend at the Malibu Civic Center was caused by Southern California Edison power lines.
= Extra deputies were brought in for the Malibi Autobahn road rally ... but exotic car drivers have a right to drive on PCH.
= Save the date ... the county hearing for a separate Malibu school district is April 17th.
These stories and more on Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Mornings 7 to 9:30 on KBUU Radio, FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net .
The local news reruns continuously on KBU2 Radio after 9:30!
In your car on FM 99.1 HD-2, and streaming SOON at www.kbu2.net .
Major stories posted at www.radiomalibu.net later in the day.
I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
