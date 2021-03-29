= Almost a third of Malibu is now vaccinated ... but more Covid 19 cases are detected.
= More 80 degree beach weather is on tap ... huge crowds for Easter week.
= Sunset Boulevard is closed just up from PCH ... lifeguards had to swim through parking garages last night.
= Malibu parents had to make the decision by 5 oclock last night ... send their kids back to school??
= Updated Malibu vaccination data ... and more cases of the virus are detected here.
= The most despised R V in Malibu gets towed away.
= And Coastal tells Sycamore Canyon ... you need a permit for your gate ... and we won't give you one.
