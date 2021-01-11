= Hospitals overflowing … the Christmas surge about to arrive.
= Did Californians hear the pleas of doctors and nurses to stay home? This week will tell.
= Worries that a small number of COVID 19 tests done by the county may return a false positive.
= But we don't know if any of the misleading tests were used in the Malibu drive thru tests.
= Bruce Silverstein is strangling city hall with memos and document requests … says the city manager.
= He says he has a mandate to shake things up … he calls the city manager memo “lies” and is threatening a lawsuit.
= New council member Paul Grisanti is asking for limitations … on how much any one city councilman can tie up the city staff.
