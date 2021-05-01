Malibu High School is one step closer to opening a stunning new building ... with a central veranda situated to take in a view up the Zuma Beach coast ... in 2024. Thursday night ... the Santa Monica Malibu school board gave the first green light to a 140 million dollar removal of Juan Cabrillo school ... and construction of a two story high classroom building on the site. The money comes from Measure M, a $195 million school bond issue for Malibu's four campuses, approved by voters in 2018.
 
https://www.radiomalibu.net/stunning-140-million-malibu-makeover-at-old-cabrillo-campus-gets-first-ok-from-school-board/
 
KBUU NEWS 6:55 am FRI APR 31- POSTED 7:45 am SAT MAY 1

 

 

