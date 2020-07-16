- = Malibu COVID cases go up again.
- = The L-A County sheriff has yet one more minor scandal in his command staff.
- = Caltrans plans to keep four lanes open as it tears down the Trancas bridge.
- = But no room for bikes on the road… for two years.
- = A notorious You Tube jerk has moved to Calabasas … and is hosting big parties.
- = And the mayor over there wants the Malibu-Lost Hills sheriff to do something.
- = And megafloods are on the horizon for California … global warming means bigger storms.
These stories are on the radio - F-M 99 point 1 K B U U ... and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Check back here later this afternoon for the articles.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. . Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
