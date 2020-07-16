  • = Malibu COVID cases go up again.
  • = The L-A County sheriff has yet one more minor scandal in his command staff.
  • = Caltrans plans to keep four lanes open as it tears down the Trancas bridge.
  • = But no room for bikes on the road… for two years.
  • = A notorious You Tube jerk has moved to Calabasas … and is hosting big parties.
  • = And the mayor over there wants the Malibu-Lost Hills sheriff to do something.
  • = And megafloods are on the horizon for California … global warming means bigger storms.
——
These stories are on the radio - F-M 99 point 1 K B U U ... and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Check back here later this afternoon for the articles.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. . Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.