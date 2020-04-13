https://www.radiomalibu.net/malibu-has-16-confirmed-cases-malibu-medical-group-city-hall-testing-resumes-wed-th-fri/
Malibu Has 16 Confirmed Cases - Local Testing Resumes Wed Th Fri - SM Nurses Disciplined As They Worry About N95 Shortage
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Malibu Seen: Eagles Postpones Landing
- Scripps Scientist Says COVID Virus At Beach Is Real, But She Was Taken Out Of Context
- COVID Car Insurance Rebates Are State Law Now, Also Some Business Insurance Refunds Due
- Fire, Floods, PSPS, Quake, Tsunami - Now What? A Plague? How Will Malibu Evacuate In Next Disaster?
- Malibu Has 16 Confirmed Cases - Local Testing Resumes Wed Th Fri - SM Nurses Disciplined As They Worry About N95 Shortage
- Malibu's Best Shot
- Day 521 - the Monday Headlines
- Bookzone: 'Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike'
Most Popular
Articles
- Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Continues to Buy Up Real Estate in the Malibu Colony
- John Bell, 81, Longtime Malibu Resident, Killed By Virus
- First COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Malibu
- John Bell, Longtime Malibu Resident, Killed By Virus
- The Broad Beach Saga Continues
- Fresh Food at a Safe Distance: Malibu Farmers Market Remains Open for Business
- When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Grow Tomatoes
- Letter: Angels Among Us
- Helping the Community, One Mask at a Time
- Woolsey Fire Blueprint Prepares Malibu Students for Distance Learning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.