KBUU All News
NPR All Things Considered
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... for Wednesday
= Two small Orange County cities are opening their beaches from 6 to 10 in the morning.
= But two big ones … Newport and Huntington .. are sticking with their 24/7 open beaches.
= No change for Malibu beach closures.
= Malibu city council members have a zero point one percent budget shortfall to discuss tonight.
= And the CHP pitches in to help oust trespassers from burned out lots in Trancas Canyon.
——
Malibu's Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I'm Hans Laetz reporting.
It’s been 41 days since the lockdown began.
And 537 days since the Woolsey Fire.
