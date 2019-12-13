ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-398-fri-dec-13/
This is KBUU News - Day 398 - the Friday Headlines:
- = Seven new beach accessways will be built … to get to Malibu beaches.
- = The M R C A again tries to make an end run around the city of Malibu.
- = Coastal Commissioners will visit Bluffs Park this morning … will they be given campground plans??
- = A Malibu lawyer wants the Coastal Commission to veto a parking gate at Point Dume.
- = And two entrepreneurs want to start farming oysters just off the Malibu Pier.
The MRCA has filed plans to reconstruct 10 existing beach accessways, and build seven new ones, in Malibu.
The proposal is structured to bypass the City of Malibu, and will be sent instead to the California Coastal Commission for permits.
As we've reported … the California Coastal Commission meets today … and will take an informal tour of Malibu Bluffs Park.
Malibu attorney Frank Angel has appeared before the Coastal Commission … to demand that it overturn a city decision to install a parking gate on Point Dume.
An offshore oyster farm is being proposed for the ocean just a quarter mile off the Malibu Pier.
A mountain lion was captured on a suburban street in Simi Valley on Thursday morning.
But this one was eating a raccoon … not a domestic pet …
And it was not the same cougar that killed a family pet and injured another in Simi Valley last week.
The state Fish and Wildlife rangers tagged and relocated the cougar yesterday … in the Santa Susanna Mountains.
There have been no recent cougar attacks no recent animals or pets in the Malibu area … that we know of … in several months.
The animal yesterday was a young male, estimated at about 100 pounds, and appeared to be in good health.
There is no rain in the Malibu forecast for the next 7 days… although it may rain to the north of us tomorrow.
The nice showers that we have had on October and November have meant the Malibu area is officially out of its years-long drought.
In fact … 96.4% of the state is drought free.
Much of the southern two-thirds of California is have received precipitation well above average rainfall for the season so far.
(((( Sunny and blue skies today )))) … highs (((( 66 )))) beaches … (((( 72 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … not very strong this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:45 )))).
After that … ((( partly cloudy )))) tonight … low (((( 58 )))) beaches … (((( 48 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( mostly sunny. )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( 56 ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( 59 ))).
Big Rock … ((( 53 ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( 44 ))).
Calabasas … ((( 52 ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( 54 ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 62 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( occasionally 2 to 3 )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( tide is at 9:03 at 6 point 6 feet
ide is at .))))
