This is KBUU News - Day 465 - the Monday Headlines
- = PCH is open after a frustrating and terrible weekend long traffic jam.
- = County officials say there was a good reason why no one was working on the big hole in the ground Saturday.
- = The Santa Monica school district may be forced to ban kids from over the hill from Malibu schools.
- = Malibu’s state senator demands state action to prevent mountain lions from being shot by local ranchers.
- = And the California presidential election voting starts Saturday … at Juan Cabrillo School.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
KBUU News .... AT 7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
