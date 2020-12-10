  • = The daily death toll in our county crosses 8 thousand.
  • = Cooped up kids with no place to go get a reprieve.
  • = Playgrounds at Bluffs Park and Trancas Canyon Park reopen.
  • = Drive thru Covid 19 testing resumes at City Hall today and tomorrow.
  • = Malibu gets rotating mayors … Santa Monica goes another direction.
  • = And after 10 days of fire weather … we get a return to cool and moist ocean air.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I am Hans Laetz reporting.
www.radiomalibu.net

