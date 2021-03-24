State "Seizes" Stanley The Giraffe But Has No Place To Keep Him

KBUU RADIO WED MARCH 24
Stanley the Giraffe is now in the custody of the state of California. State wildlife officials have seized Stanley from his longtime owners ... the Semmler family ... at their vineyard and tourist attraction on Mulholland Highway. Where will Stanley go? DETAILS: https://www.radiomalibu.net/state-seizes-stanley-the.../
ABC7 report: https://abc7.com/.../stanley-the-giraffe-in.../10433927/
 
The owners are charged with misdemeanors ... and Stanely remains in his paddock ...
https://www.radiomalibu.net/state-seizes-stanley-the.../

