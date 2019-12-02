https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day388-fri-dec-2/
This is KBUU News - Day 388 - the Monday Headlines:
- = Mo says frickin’ awesome. Surf of up to 6 feet coming from the west.
- = Plans to rebuild Civic Center Way go to the Planning Commission tonight.
- = The Edison company is testing computers that can seek out weak power lines.
- = The Coastal Commission will meet in Malibu next week … then take a tour of Malibu Bluffs Park.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News is in 8 minutes … here on the new 99 point 1 FM … KBU.
Support for this broadcast comes from Rancho del Cielo … a partner bringing public radio to the Malibu coast.
It’s ((( time ))).
More Malibu news …. after the California Report …. on 99 point 1
K B U U - L P Malibu Los Angeles.
——
This is Malibu’s only local daily news. It’s the (((( time ))) edition of the ((( day ))) news … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Traffic is …
The weather is ….
And the surf is …
——
The National Weather Service has issued a ….BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT through
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
Elevated surf between 3 and 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet across exposed west facing beaches.
——
Plans to reconstruct Civic Center Way go before the Planning Commission tonight. No … it’s not going to be widened. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/blueprints-for-civic-center-way/ .
Link to Public Works Department agenda report: https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/4029?fileID=9984 .
——
The California Coastal Commission will have a most unusual meeting … in Malibu Canyon … this month. The Commission may take a field trip to visit Malibu Bluffs Park on the afternoon of Friday December 13th. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/coastal-comm-meets-in-malibu/
——
Southern California Edison officials say they are testing a new technology that can detect power line problems before blackouts and bigger disasters.Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/sce-testing-computers/
This story is based on reporting by the Associated Press: https://apnews.com/da5c00f7a5c14e77b7e7c74b43149d2c
————
The Santa Monica Pier is 102 years old.
And a new exhibit at the Santa Monica History Museum is celebrating that … with an exhibition of more than 50 photographs, maps, letters and other pier stuff.
The Santa Monica Daily Press reports the centerpiece is a document that was sent to investors back in 1917 by Charles Looff …. the architect behind the Santa Monica Pier.
The Looff prospectus is a scrapbook featuring photos of the pier’s attractions, maps of the transportation to the pier, bank statements, diagrams of attraction placements and inventories of the pier’s amenities.
Photos from the original 1917 prospectus have been blown up and placed around the museum … overlaid with present-day photographs from the same viewpoint,
Curators used ladders, drones a tripod balanced on the top of a truck to get those photos..
The exhibit is called the “Santa Monica Pleasure Pier: A Look Back to 1917 from Today,”
It’s at the Santa Monica History Museum … a treasure trove of local information …
It’s at the corner of Sixth Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.
The full story is here: https://www.smdp.com/new-exhibit-traces-history-of-santa-monica-pier/183436
——
Rainfall totals over the past week show that up to 3 inches of rain have fallen in Malibu … in some places.
Other parts of Malibu got much less … down to an inch and a third.
More rain is on tap.
An atmospheric river is coming ashore up north … near San Francisco it is raining like crazy.
Mountains near Santa Cruz have had 10 inches of rain from this latest storm alone.
The next storm is slowing down … bu ti looks like we’ll get about an inch of rain starting Wednesday morning.
And this one may be intense enough to trigger debris flows in the Woolsey Fire burn area … and rockfalls in the rest of the Santa Monica Mountains.
And yet another storm may hit Saturday.
——
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Partly sunny )))) … highs (((( 62 )))) beaches … (((( 66 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 4:45 )))).
After that … ((( cloudy )))) tonight … low (((( 54 )))) beaches … (((( 46 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( cloudy …. with a 90 percent chance of rain or a thunderstorm tomorrow night.
Heavy rain and winds up to 25 miles an hour are possible Wednesday. )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach.
Mo says the waves at Surfrider Beach today are (((( )))) feet high ….
Those are (((( frickin amazin )))) surfing conditions …. according to Mo.
((((( tide is at 12:29
8:24 ide is at .))))
——
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
© 2014-2019, Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. “Malibu’s Only Local Daily News”, “Radio Malibu”, “KBU” and “99.1 KBU” are all registered trademarks. No portion of this newscast may be used in any way by any nonauthorized commercial enterprise. All rights are reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.