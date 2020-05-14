And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News
The Thursday Headlines:
= Stinging sand keeps beach attendance low on the first day they are open.
= About 16 teacher layoffs approved by the Santa Monica Malibu school board.
= Facemasks mandatory outdoors in Los Angeles … but not Malibu.
= A coalition wants to work with homeless advocates and the ACLU to set up a shelter at Topanga Beach.
= The Coastal Commission will have a procedural vote on camping in the local mountains today.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Today is Day 552 after the Woolsey Fire.
And day 56 of the California lockdown.
LISTEN to the news on the radio: 99.1 FM.
STREAM the news on your device: www.radiomalibu.net
TELL your smart speaker PLAY KBUU-LP
