- Bodies are piling up at local hospitals.
- A possible superspreader event … coming to a Malibu beach this afternoon.
- Religious evangelicals and local residents fight in downtown Los Angeles.
- The governor comes up with a plan to reopen elementary schools.
- But the plan requires Covid tests for teachers and kids every two weeks … plus union buy in.
- And a Malibu city council member thinks he has a legal theory … to get around a federal court order on homeless and campers.
Happy New Year.
Details on Malibu's Only Local Daily News... from Radio Malibu … FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net .
Community Calendar
