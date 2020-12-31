  • Bodies are piling up at local hospitals.
  • A possible superspreader event … coming to a Malibu beach this afternoon.
  • Religious evangelicals and local residents fight in downtown Los Angeles.
  • The governor comes up with a plan to reopen elementary schools.
  • But the plan requires Covid tests for teachers and kids every two weeks … plus union buy in.
  • And a Malibu city council member thinks he has a legal theory … to get around a federal court order on homeless and campers.
Happy New Year.
Details on Malibu's Only Local Daily News... from Radio Malibu … FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net .

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.