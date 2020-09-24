- = Malibu officials repeat … if you don’t evacuate … you are on your own for 3 weeks.
- = The city is not making plans to help people who stay behind to fight fires.
- = Southern California Edison power lines may have cause the gigantic Bobcat Fire.
- = Another 88 destroyed structures may have to be paid for by the Edison Company … as they write a $1.6 billion check in Ventura and Santa Barbara.
- = Zoombombers still aiming at Malibu High.
- = And nasty disease-carrying mosquitos show up over the hill.
From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Thursday Headlines
-
- Updated
- 0
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …
On Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Fire Evacuation Seminar Kicks Off With Obvious Question: 'I'm Not Leaving. What Then?'
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Thursday Headlines
- Plan to Reopen Charmlee Park Shelved, Possibly Until November
- Malibu Mourns ‘Legendary’ Local Surfer
- From F-M 99.1 … KBUU News ... these are the Wednesday Headlines
- COVID-19 Labor Day Bulge Arriving - Death Count In California Significantly Underestimated
- California Tenants Protected from Eviction, Property Owners from Foreclosures Until Feb. 1
- This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News The Tuesday Headlines:
Most Popular
Articles
- Malibu Mourns ‘Legendary’ Local Surfer
- The Malibu Real Estate Report: Staggering Sales Reported Over Past Two Months
- Mountain Lion Abnormalities Signal 99.7% Chance of Extinction in Next 50 Years
- Painted Rocks Offer Hope in Trying Times
- Pepperdine Concerned About Student Parties Violating COVID Sanctions
- California Tenants Protected from Eviction, Property Owners from Foreclosures Until Feb. 1
- Power Shut-Offs Loom as Fire Season Erupts
- Bill Inspired by Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Photos Sent to Governor’s Desk
- Malibu Seen: Festivals Face COVID, Grammy Season Is On
- Meet the Candidate: Andy Lyon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.