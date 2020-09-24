  • = Malibu officials repeat … if you don’t evacuate … you are on your own for 3 weeks.
  • = The city is not making plans to help people who stay behind to fight fires.
  • = Southern California Edison power lines may have cause the gigantic Bobcat Fire.
  • = Another 88 destroyed structures may have to be paid for by the Edison Company … as they write a $1.6 billion check in Ventura and Santa Barbara.
  • = Zoombombers still aiming at Malibu High.
  • = And nasty disease-carrying mosquitos show up over the hill.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News …
On Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

