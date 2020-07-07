= A takeover in the Santa Monica Mountains … CHP busts it up.
= Alarm bells ringing … young people are showing up with Coronavirus in emergency rooms.
= the LA sheriff wages a PR war … and goes on Sean Hannity to politically attack the county supervisors.
= Schools must reopen says the president … Malibu parents give their opinions tonight.
= And power outages planned in part of western Malibu today and next week.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.