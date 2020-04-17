This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News Day 525 - the Friday Headlines
With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.
= 17 confirmed cases of COVID in Malibu now.
= The city of Malibu is now urging all Malibu residents to get tested. … whether they have symptoms or not.
= The mortality rate is getting worse for COVID 19 ... and that worries public health officials.
= Sean Penn expands his charity disease testing efforts onto Los Angeles.
= Cougars in the Santa Monica Mountains win new legal protections.
= A wet April is moving Malibu out of the drought.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
-
60°
Partly Cloudy
-
Malibu, CA (90265)
Today
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 12:10 pm
Full Forecast
-
