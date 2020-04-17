With KBUU All News all morning.
And NPR All Things Considered all afternoon.

This is F-M 99.1 … KBUU News

Day 525 - the Friday Headlines:

= 17 confirmed cases of COVID in Malibu now.
= The city of Malibu is now urging all Malibu residents to get tested. … whether they have symptoms or not.
= The mortality rate is getting worse for COVID 19 ... and that worries public health officials.
= Sean Penn expands his charity disease testing efforts onto Los Angeles.
= Cougars in the Santa Monica Mountains win new legal protections.
= A wet April is moving Malibu out of the drought.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.