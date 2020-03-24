KBUU Newswire - Day 502 - Malibu's Only Local Daily News, for Tuesday
= Gavin Newsom backtracks on his recommendations for Californians to head to the beaches.
= State parks supposedly will close its beach parking lots in Malibu today.
= Another student at S M C comes down with the virus … three weeks ago.
= Malibu Seafood closes its doors … the owner does not want to be part of a problem.
= Free grab and go breakfasts and lunches are now available to all Malibu school kids.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday a “soft closure” of state parks to curb the spread of coronavirus. But the local situation is still unclear - some beaches are still open, some trails are too. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-502-malibus-only-local-daily-news-for-tuesday/
Another student at Santa Monica College has tested positive for COVID-19.
This person was last on the local college campus on Wednesday, March 4. The incubation period from that date has passed - 14 days, which would have ended on March 18)—so no special precautions are required at this time.
The hours for students to pick it up food at Webster elementary school in Malibu have changed … and now … any kid is eligible for free breakfast and lunch.
Any student under the age of 18 may pick up a breakfast and lunch at Webster elementary school between 8 and 10 AM weekdays.
That's starting one hour later then before.
The meals are also available at Santa Monica High school and McKinley and Will Rogers schools in Santa Monica.
SMMUSD families may go to any of these schools even if not enrolled there. All students under the age of 18 will be served grab-and-go bagged meals. A parent or guardian must be present, except high school students may participate on their own.
Webster Elementary can only be reached off of Malibu Canyon Road, as Civic Center Way is closed for construction east of Winter Canyon Road.
California is short about 70,000 hospital beds, one billion protective gloves and hundreds of millions of masks, the governor says. But not all the news is dire. Just most of it. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-502-malibus-only-local-daily-news-for-tuesday/
Another Malibu business is suspending operations.
Malibu Seafood was doing land office business last Saturday … big crowds … big lines … big time violations of stay at home and practice scoial distancing.
That attracted bitter comments on social media.
One of the owners … Mark Ridgeway … is telling friends he immediately took steps to space out people when it was pointed out to him that people were crowding.
But Ridgeway told his friends this morning that he doesn’t want to be part of the problem … attracting people to Malibu.
Effective immediately … Malibu Seafood is closed.
the inventory of fish … donated to the fire stations.
You are listening to the latest news from Radio Malibu … F-M 99 point 1 K B U U.
Support for KBUU’s daily broadcasting … the signal on the air … comes from the Malibu Foundation …
The KBUU solar panels and battery were paid for by the Malibu Foundation.
This has kept us on the air through storms and blackouts … 24/7 .. on clean … renewable solar power.
California didn’t get everything it was seeking when it secured a major disaster declaration from President Trump — left out was money for numerous types of individual aid, including broader access to food stamps and unemployment benefits.
Although Trump quickly approved the government aid, he didn’t address several specific Newsom requests for individuals.
Disaster assistance that would provide relief to people who don’t qualify for state-funded unemployment.
Business owners and people who are self-employed . not funded.
Gig workers and freelancers … no money,
Money to pay case workers to help the state’s more than 150,000 homeless people secure shelter ,,, not funded.
Funding to expand the number of people eligible for food stamps… not funded.
Newsom requested federal assistance to make it easier to qualify for food stamps … not approved by the president.
This story is based on reporting in the San Francisco Chronicle.
Weather for the Malibu ….
A cold but dry storm is blowing towards Malibu … to arrive tomorrow …
We will see slight but increasing chance of a shower through the day.
This cold but rather dry since it originated overland and lacks much if any moisture tap.
Thus this really is not going to be much of a rainmaker.
As for today …
(((( Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 )))) beaches … mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 20 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:08 )))).
After that … ((( partly cloudy )))) tonight … low (((( 52 )))) beaches … (((( )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow … a 20 percent chance of showers before 11am )))).
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
The KBUU Newswire is posted midmornings … at RadioMalibu.net and at the MalibuTimes.com websites.
Remember… breaking news always goes first to the radio … on F-M 99 point 1 over all of Malibu….
Our web player is simple …. you can hear Radio Malibu in your phone or stream it to your car.
Navigate to Radio Malibu dot net . … and we’re streaming in your ear anywhere in the world.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News - On the radio: FM 99 point 1 in all of Malibu - Streaming at www.radiomalibu.net anywhere else
