Malibu will hire a demographer, draw up election district boundaries, and move towards voting for city council members by district - but - the voters will have to approve doing it.
 
 
Will that stave off a lawsuit that could cost the city millions? That's up to a law firm with a history of what some call shaking down cities to collect legal fees.
 
 
And - palm trees got banned last night.
 
 
Details on the KBUU News this morning.
7:07, 7:37.
8:07, 8:37.
9:07. 10:07. 12:07.
On the radio at 99.1 FM and on the Internet or smart toaster at www.radiomalibu.net

