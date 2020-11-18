= A three week long lockdown may be ordered in L A County.
= in the meantime … in the short term … more restrictions.
= L A X to offer coronavirus tests … but they won’t tell you if your plane is safe.
= Family gatherings blamed in Ventura County for the spike there … they move to purple.
= And questions about priorities … how Malibu spends its road safety money … goes before the city council next week.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
