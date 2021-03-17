= Amazing progress in reopening the region around Malibu ....
= Ventura County joins LA in the Red Tier ... and LA could move into the Orange Tier soon.
= Junior Lifeguiard summer programs will resume along the LA County coast.
= But there will be 25 percent fewer slots ... and Sheila Kuehl is worried that the lifeguards are need to help vaccination sites.
= Malibu is about to put up signs banning overnight parking by oversize vehicles ... like campers.
= This comes just as a city up the coast gets sued for doing the same thing.
